About WRFX The Fox 99.7 FM live

About WRFX The Fox 99.7 FM live

About WRFX The Fox 99.7 FM live

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WRFX – 99.7 The Fox is a prominent classic rock radio station broadcasting from Kannapolis, North Carolina, and serving the greater Charlotte metropolitan area. Owned by iHeartMedia, WRFX delivers a robust lineup of classic rock hits, engaging on-air personalities, and comprehensive sports coverage, making it a staple for rock enthusiasts and sports fans alike.



The station's music programming features timeless tracks from iconic artists such as Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, Queen, and The Rolling Stones, catering to listeners who appreciate the golden era of rock. WRFX's on-air schedule includes popular hosts like Doc Reno, Tanner, Aly, Big Rig, and Chad Tyson, who provide entertaining commentary and music selections throughout the day.



In addition to its music offerings, WRFX serves as the flagship radio station for the Carolina Panthers, providing live game broadcasts, pregame and postgame shows, and weekly coach's segments. This partnership ensures that Panthers fans receive in-depth coverage and analysis of their favorite team.



With its commitment to delivering quality classic rock music and comprehensive sports coverage, WRFX – 99.7 The Fox remains a trusted and beloved radio station in the Charlotte area.

