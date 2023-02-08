About Big Hair Radio

About Big Hair Radio

About Big Hair Radio

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Big Hair Radio, based in the USA, is a premier radio station that brings the exhilarating era of hair bands and glam metal to listeners across the nation and beyond. As an independent station, Big Hair Radio is dedicated to offering a non-stop, high-energy selection of iconic rock anthems and power ballads from the 80s and early 90s, reviving the spirit of this legendary music era.



Big Hair Radio is renowned for its high-quality live broadcasts, featuring a talented roster of DJs and presenters who share their deep passion for hair band music. The station's programming is designed to transport listeners back to the golden age of glam metal, making it perfect for rocking out at home, energizing your workday, or adding a dose of nostalgia to any activity. Whether you're a longtime fan or new to the genre, Big Hair Radio provides the ultimate soundtrack for reliving the glory days of hair bands.



The station caters to an audience that appreciates the flamboyant and high-energy nature of hair band music. Whether you're a fan of legendary bands like Bon Jovi, Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, or Poison, Big Hair Radio has something for everyone. The station's professional approach and dedication to high-quality content make it a standout in the radio landscape.



Big Hair Radio's unique focus on glam metal and hair bands sets it apart, making it a haven for fans of this iconic music era. The station's innovative programming and commitment to delivering an electrifying auditory experience have cultivated a loyal and engaged listener base.



For those in search of a radio station that combines the best of hair band music with essential information, Big Hair Radio is the ideal choice. Its professional yet exuberant tone, diverse programming, and unwavering dedication to quality make it a standout option for anyone looking to rock out and relive the magic of the hair band era. Tune in to Big Hair Radio and embark on a high-energy sonic journey that celebrates the wild and thrilling days of glam metal.

