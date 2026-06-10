About ESPN 97.5 Houston

About ESPN 97.5 Houston

About ESPN 97.5 Houston

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ESPN 97.5 Houston is a sports radio station based in Houston, Texas. The station broadcasts on the frequency of 97.5 FM and is known as the "The Blitz". ESPN 97.5 Houston covers a range of sports, with a focus on Houston-area teams, such as the Houston Texans of the NFL, the Houston Rockets of the NBA, and the Houston Astros of Major League Baseball. In addition to local sports coverage, the station also provides national sports news and analysis from ESPN Radio. The station also features various talk shows and live broadcasts of sporting events. ESPN 97.5 Houston aims to provide its listeners with the latest sports news, analysis, and commentary from a Houston perspective, as well as in-depth coverage of their favorite local teams.

