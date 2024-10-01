KPLX 99.5 the Wolf is a country music radio station based in Dallas, Texas. It serves the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. The Wolf plays a mix of current and classic country hits, featuring artists such as Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, and Miranda Lambert. The station's on-air personalities offer a fun and energetic listening experience, with a focus on interacting with the local community through events and contests. Tune in to KPLX 99.5 the Wolf for the best in country music and entertainment!