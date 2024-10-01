This radio programm keeps you in a good mood when you turn on KPLX 99.5 the Wolf. It is ranked no. 1274 on our top list from our listeners.

About KPLX 99.5 the Wolf

KPLX 99.5 the Wolf is a country music radio station based in Dallas, Texas. It serves the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. The Wolf plays a mix of current and classic country hits, featuring artists such as Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, and Miranda Lambert. The station's on-air personalities offer a fun and energetic listening experience, with a focus on interacting with the local community through events and contests. Tune in to KPLX 99.5 the Wolf for the best in country music and entertainment!

