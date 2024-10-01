Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Radio StationsKRNB 105.7 Smooth
Listen to KRNB 105.7 Smooth in the App
Listen to KRNB 105.7 Smooth in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

KRNB 105.7 Smooth

Radio KRNB 105.7 Smooth
(63)
Need a great start to the day with the latest hits from soul and r'n'b? Listen to what your heart desires and tune into KRNB 105.7 Smooth.
TexasUSAR'n'BSoulEnglish

Similar Stations

About KRNB 105.7 Smooth

KRNB 105.7 Smooth is a radio station that serves the Dallas/Fort Worth area and plays a wide range of R&B and soul music. The station's mission is to provide its listeners with the best and most popular R&B and soul music from the past and present, along with news and information about local music events and happenings.

The station's experienced and knowledgeable DJs provide a smooth and engaging atmosphere, with commentary, trivia, and information about the music and artists played, adding context and depth to the listening experience. KRNB 105.7 Smooth also features live performances, interviews, and studio sessions which provide an intimate and engaging listening experience for the audience.

The station's programming is a carefully curated selection of R&B and soul music catering to a wide range of listeners, with a mix of popular hits and timeless classics. In addition to music programming, the station also features talk shows that cover local news, events, and happenings, providing the listeners with updates on what is happening in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

KRNB 105.7 Smooth is a valuable resource for those who want to stay informed and entertained while listening to a mix of R&B and soul music. The station's commitment to playing a diverse range of music, providing engaging content and keeping its listeners up-to-date with local news and events makes it a go-to destination for R&B and soul music enthusiasts looking for a smooth and engaging listening experience in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

Station website

Listen to KRNB 105.7 Smooth, Smooth Radio 100.3 and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Top podcasts

Radio stations that might interest you

Top 5

Trending

Popular

Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/20/2024 - 8:45:15 PM