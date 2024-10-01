About KRNB 105.7 Smooth

KRNB 105.7 Smooth is a radio station that serves the Dallas/Fort Worth area and plays a wide range of R&B and soul music. The station's mission is to provide its listeners with the best and most popular R&B and soul music from the past and present, along with news and information about local music events and happenings.



The station's experienced and knowledgeable DJs provide a smooth and engaging atmosphere, with commentary, trivia, and information about the music and artists played, adding context and depth to the listening experience. KRNB 105.7 Smooth also features live performances, interviews, and studio sessions which provide an intimate and engaging listening experience for the audience.



The station's programming is a carefully curated selection of R&B and soul music catering to a wide range of listeners, with a mix of popular hits and timeless classics. In addition to music programming, the station also features talk shows that cover local news, events, and happenings, providing the listeners with updates on what is happening in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.



KRNB 105.7 Smooth is a valuable resource for those who want to stay informed and entertained while listening to a mix of R&B and soul music. The station's commitment to playing a diverse range of music, providing engaging content and keeping its listeners up-to-date with local news and events makes it a go-to destination for R&B and soul music enthusiasts looking for a smooth and engaging listening experience in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

