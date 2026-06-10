About KSBJ 89.3

About KSBJ 89.3

About KSBJ 89.3

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KSBJ 89.3 is a Christian radio station that aims to spread the message of hope and love through contemporary Christian music and uplifting programming. The station features a mix of popular Christian artists and songs, along with teaching and talk programs that provide spiritual guidance and inspiration to listeners. The mission of KSBJ 89.3 is to make a difference in the community by providing encouragement, hope and joy through music, and the slogan is "Life-Changing Radio"



KSBJ 89.3 is actively involved in the community, supporting local Christian charities and organizations and regularly hosting live events and concerts featuring popular Christian artists. They also have a prayer line service that is available to listeners at all times to provide emotional and spiritual support.



The station is also a non-profit, listener-supported service and rely on listener donations to keep the station running. The station always encourages listeners to be a part of the community and help in any way they can. Tune in to KSBJ 89.3 for a positive and uplifting listening experience filled with contemporary Christian music and spiritual guidance.

