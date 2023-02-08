About WCUP - Eagle Radio 105.7 FM

About WCUP - Eagle Radio 105.7 FM

About WCUP - Eagle Radio 105.7 FM

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WCUP 105.7 FM is a radio station based out of Upper Peninsula, Michigan, providing listeners with a dynamic blend of sports talk and analysis. Known as "WCUP 105.7 FM," the station appeals to a wide range of sports enthusiasts who crave for the latest updates on local and regional sports, as well as expert analysis and commentary.



The station's programming includes live play-by-play coverage of the Michigan Tech Huskies and the Northern Michigan Wildcats, as well as extensive coverage of other local and regional teams such as the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions. They also feature local and regional sports talk shows, providing fans with expert analysis and commentary on the biggest games and storylines from around the area.



Tune in to WCUP 105.7 FM for the best in sports talk and analysis in the Upper Peninsula. Whether you're getting ready for the big game or just need to stay informed, WCUP 105.7 FM has something for everyone. With a mix of live games, expert analysis, and commentary, WCUP 105.7 FM is the ultimate destination for sports fans in the Upper Peninsula and surrounding areas.

