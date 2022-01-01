Top Stations
Top Stations
Top 100 Stations
🇺🇦 Новини українською
🇺🇦 Новини українською
Show more
Near You
Stations Near You
See all stations near you
Genres
Popular Genres
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Top 40 & Charts
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
Urban
Swing
Ska
Bachata
Hits
Podcast
See all genres
Topics
Further Topics
Summer - Holiday
News
Culture
Sports
Politics
Religion
Language
Children
DJ
Comedy
Society
Campus Radio
Interview
People
Christmas
Knowledge
Economy
Region
Music
Education
See all topics
The station's stream will start in {time} sec.
Listen to KDDR - 1220 AM in the App
(13,284)
(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App Store
Download for free in the Play Store
Home
Radio Stations
KDDR - 1220 AM
KDDR - 1220 AM
KDDR - 1220 AM
★
★
★
★
★
(5)
add
</>
Embed
Oakes
,
USA
/
Country
Similar Stations
KNDC 1490 AM
Country
WRMS-FM 94.3 FM
Beardstown IL, Country, Hits
KDAK - Dakota Country Radio 1600 AM
Carrington, Country
KEYB - Key 108 FM
Altus OK, Country
WJRE - HOGG Country 102.5 FM
Galva IL, Country, Hits
KEOJ - 101.1 FM
Caney, Christian Music
KGLB - Hit Country 1310 AM
Glencoe MN, Country
WIOV-FM - The Big I 105
Ephrata PA, Country
KASO - Classic Hits 1240 AM
Minden LA, Hits
WFIW-FM - 104.9 FM
Fairfield, Hits
KKOK-FM 95.7 FM
Morris MN, Country
WEBL - The Rebel 95.3 FM
Coldwater MS, Country
WCUP - Eagle Radio 105.7 FM
L'Anse MI, Country
WGH-FM - The Eagle 97.3 FM
Newport News VA, Country
About KDDR - 1220 AM
Station website
Listen to KDDR - 1220 AM, KNDC 1490 AM and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
KDDR - 1220 AM
Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.
Radio stations that might interest you
Top 5
1. WFAN 66 AM - 101.9 FM
2. BBC World Service
3. MSNBC News
4. KIRO - 710 ESPN Seattle 710 AM
5. WCBS 880
Trending
1. Rock
2. WEEI 93.7 FM - Boston Sports News
3. WQHT - HOT 97
4. ABC Lounge
5. BBC Radio 1
Popular
1. KCFX - 101 The Fox
2. Radio Hamrah 100.3 FM HD3
3. HipHop/RNB - HitsRadio
4. Hot 108 Jamz
5. 102.7 KIIS FM