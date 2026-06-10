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Jack FM

PopTop 40 & Charts
Jack FM
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About Jack FM
(44)

JACK FM plays a mix of dance, pop and R'n'B hits. Online and streamed.

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GermanBerlinBerlinGermanyPopTop 40 & Charts
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