About The Zone Sports Radio

About The Zone Sports Radio

About The Zone Sports Radio

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"The Zone"" (KZNE 1150 AM) is a premier sports radio station based in College Station, Texas, catering to the Brazos Valley region with an extensive focus on local and national sports. As an ESPN Radio affiliate, ""The Zone"" covers a wide array of sports events, including live broadcasts of Texas A&M University athletics, Howard College sports, NCAA games, Houston Astros baseball, and local high school football. This robust lineup makes it a go-to station for sports enthusiasts in the area.



The station features a blend of local and national sports programming, with popular shows such as ""TexAgs Radio,"" ""The Louie Belina Show,"" and ""Chip Howard's Sports Talk"" that provide insightful analysis and discussions on trending sports topics. Beyond sports, ""The Zone"" delivers up-to-date news, traffic reports, and weather forecasts to round out the listening experience.



Owned by Bryan Broadcasting Corporation, ""The Zone"" is part of a family of stations, including WTAW and KNDE, further reinforcing its commitment to delivering top-tier sports coverage and community-focused programming. Listeners can tune in to ""The Zone"" on 1150 AM, 93.7 FM, or stream live via the official website, making it an ideal station for fans of Texas A&M, Howard College, NCAA sports, and more."

