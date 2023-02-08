About WBCN - CBS Sports Radio 1660 AM

About WBCN - CBS Sports Radio 1660 AM

About WBCN - CBS Sports Radio 1660 AM

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WOLS 106.1 FM / 1660 AM is a radio station broadcasting from Florence, South Carolina, serving the Pee Dee region. The station plays a variety of music genres, including gospel, R&B, and hip hop. It is a popular choice for African-American listeners in the area, providing a connection to the music they love and cultural programming that celebrates their community.



In terms of sports coverage, WOLS provides coverage of local high school and college sports in the Pee Dee region, including coverage of the Charlotte FC, Charlotte Hornets and the Florence Red Wolves, a collegiate summer baseball team. They also cover national sports, including the NFL, NBA, MLB, and college football and basketball.



WOLS also provides news and information relevant to the African-American community in the Pee Dee region, featuring talk shows and other programming that addresses social and political issues affecting the community. They are committed to serving their listeners with relevant, engaging content that reflects the unique perspectives and experiences of the African-American community in Florence and the surrounding areas.

