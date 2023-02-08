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WKSU - Folk Alley

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WKSU - Folk Alley
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WKSU creates a shared civic and cultural life that connects communities through a diverse mix of media and that extends the heritage of Kent State University. WKSU provides the best in NPR and other public radio programming, including locally produced classical and folk music, to Northeast Ohio terrestrially from 89.7 in Akron and repeater stations in Wooster, Dover/New Philadelphia, Thompson and Norwalk (along with broadcast antennas in Boardman and Ashland) - and everywhere the Internet reaches from WKSU.org.

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