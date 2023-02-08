About KJR - Sports Radio 93.3 FM

About KJR - Sports Radio 93.3 FM

About KJR - Sports Radio 93.3 FM

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KJR - Sports Radio 93.3 FM is a popular sports talk radio station based in Seattle, Washington. It is a part of the iHeartMedia group, which operates numerous radio stations across the United States.



Listeners can tune in to KJR on the FM frequency of 93.3, making it easily accessible to sports fans throughout the Seattle area. The station is known for its wide range of sports coverage, including in-depth analysis and commentary on local and national teams.



KJR - Sports Radio 93.3 FM airs a variety of shows throughout the day, catering to sports fans of all kinds. Some of the popular shows on the station include "Brock and Salk," "Bob, Groz and Tom," and "The Blitz."



"Brock and Salk" is hosted by Brock Huard and Mike Salk and is known for its lively and engaging discussions on Seattle sports. The show covers a wide range of topics, including the Seahawks, Mariners, Sounders, and more. "Bob, Groz and Tom" is hosted by Bob Stelton, Dave "The Groz" Grosby, and Tom Wassell and covers the latest sports news and events in Seattle and beyond. "The Blitz" is hosted by Lydia Cruz and covers breaking news and analysis of Seattle sports teams.



KJR - Sports Radio 93.3 FM also features live play-by-play coverage of local sports events, including Seattle Seahawks and Seattle Mariners games. Fans can tune in to the station to follow the action in real-time, complete with expert commentary and analysis.



On February 8, 2026, football fans in the Pacific Northwest can listen to the Super Bowl 2026 live on dedicated Seattle Seahawks radio stations. From kickoff to the final play, listeners will enjoy live game commentary, in-depth analysis, and full pre- and post-game coverage as the Seahawks take on the New England Patriots. Radio broadcasts make it easy for Seahawks fans to experience every moment of Super Bowl Sunday, wherever they are.

