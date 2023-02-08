About ESPN 700 & 92.1 FM

About ESPN 700 & 92.1 FM

About ESPN 700 & 92.1 FM

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ESPN 700 & 92.1 FM is a sports radio station based in Salt Lake City, Utah. It is an FM station that broadcasts on both 700 AM and 92.1 FM frequencies. The station is owned by Broadway Media Group and is an affiliate of ESPN Radio Network, airing a variety of sports-related programming.



Listeners can tune in to the station for live coverage of professional and college sports games, including the Utah Jazz, Utah Utes, and BYU Cougars. In addition to game coverage, ESPN 700 & 92.1 FM offers a range of sports talk shows featuring expert analysis, interviews with players and coaches, and commentary on the latest news and trends in the sports world.



Popular shows on the station include "The Bill Riley Show," hosted by longtime Utah sports broadcaster Bill Riley, "Gunther & Ben," featuring hosts Gunther and Ben who provide a fresh and humorous take on sports news, and "The Drive," which offers a lively discussion of the day's biggest sports stories.



Listeners can also catch up on the latest sports news and scores throughout the day with updates from ESPN Radio Network and local sports reporters. The station's website offers additional sports news and articles, as well as live streaming of the station's programming for those who prefer to listen online.



With its comprehensive coverage of both local and national sports, ESPN 700 & 92.1 FM is a go-to destination for sports fans in the Salt Lake City area. Whether you're looking to catch the latest game, get expert analysis on your favorite teams, or stay up-to-date on the latest sports news, ESPN 700 & 92.1 FM has you covered.

