97.3 The ARC - Extreme Radio... Rocked & Loaded!Specializing in a powerful mix of rock genres, 97.3 The ARC plays an extensive range of music from legendary bands like Metallica, AC/DC, Nirvana, and Guns N' Roses to the latest hits from contemporary rock acts. The station prides itself on delivering a live listening experience, featuring high-energy live shows hosted by rock-savvy DJs who bring authenticity and excitement to the airwaves.



The programming of 97.3 The ARC is aimed at rock aficionados of all ages, particularly those who appreciate the intensity and passion of rock music. Whether you're a lifelong fan or a new listener discovering the genre, this station offers a professional and immersive rock experience. Known for its passionate dedication to rock music, 97.3 The ARC has carved out a niche as the ultimate destination for rock lovers.



Expanding on its commitment to rock, 97.3 The ARC often features themed shows and rock countdowns, celebrating iconic albums and unforgettable rock moments. The station's DJs are not only music experts but also storytellers, sharing fascinating anecdotes and behind-the-scenes stories that bring the music to life.



While 97.3 The ARC does not focus on faith-based content, its core strength lies in its unwavering dedication to rock music. From live rock concerts to exclusive event coverage, the station ensures that rock music remains at the forefront of its programming.



Whether you're tuning in during your morning commute or relaxing at home, 97.3 The ARC promises a rock-infused soundtrack that keeps you entertained and connected to the heart of rock music. Embrace the rock spirit with 97.3 The ARC - Extreme Radio... Rocked & Loaded!, where every song is a hit, and every moment is electrifying.

