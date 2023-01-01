About KLBN - La Buena 101.9 FM

KLBN 101.9 FM, also known as "La Buena," is a Spanish-language radio station broadcasting from Los Angeles, California. With its catchy moniker "La Buena," which translates to "The Good," KLBN prides itself on providing listeners with a diverse and upbeat selection of music, as well as timely news and information.



The station's programming is focused on a mix of contemporary Latin music, including popular genres such as Regional Mexican, Salsa, Merengue, Bachata and Reggaeton. KLBN also plays a wide range of international hits, including songs from Spain, Latin America and the Caribbean.



In addition to music, KLBN also features a variety of programs that cover news, sports, and entertainment, all in Spanish. The station's team of experienced and knowledgeable on-air personalities work to keep listeners informed and engaged with the latest news and happenings in the local and global Spanish-speaking communities.



KLBN also prides itself in being a community-focused radio station, actively working with local businesses, organizations, and events to connect with the Hispanic community in Los Angeles. The station is committed to helping the community to grow and thrive by providing a platform for local businesses and organizations to promote their products and services.



Moreover, KLBN's popularity is not only limited to Los Angeles, but also reaches online listeners through streaming service. This allow audience living outside of Los Angeles to tune in and enjoy the station's programming wherever they are.



Overall, KLBN 101.9 FM "La Buena" is the perfect station for Spanish-speaking listeners looking for a mix of the best Latin music and informative programming, all in one place.

