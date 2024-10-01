Powered by RND
Sportsnet 650 is a Canadian sports radio station based in Vancouver, British Columbia. The station broadcasts at a frequency of 650 kHz on the AM dial and is owned by Rogers Sports & Media.

Sportsnet 650 features a mix of local and national sports coverage, with a focus on the Vancouver Canucks of the National Hockey League (NHL), the British Columbia Lions of the Canadian Football League (CFL), and the Vancouver Whitecaps FC of Major League Soccer (MLS). The station also covers other major North American sports leagues, including the National Football League (NFL), National Basketball Association (NBA), Major League Baseball (MLB), and National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) football and basketball.

In addition to sports news and analysis, Sportsnet 650 features a variety of sports talk shows, including "The People's Show," "Reach Deep," and "Satiar Shah Show." The station also broadcasts live play-by-play coverage of local and national sports events, including Canucks and Lions games.

Sportsnet 650 is a popular destination for sports fans in the Vancouver area, providing comprehensive coverage of the city's major sports teams and engaging analysis from experienced sports commentators and hosts. The station's commitment to local sports coverage, combined with its national and international sports news and analysis, makes it a go-to destination for sports fans throughout the region.

