About CBC Radio One Kelowna

Welcome to CBC Radio One Kelowna, the voice of the Kelowna community and the Central Okanagan region at large. Broadcasting from Kelowna, British Columbia, CBC Radio One Kelowna offers a mix of news, talk, and cultural programming that reflects the diverse tapestry of experiences and interests in this dynamic part of Canada.



Part of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, CBC Radio One Kelowna is connected to a vast network of stations, ensuring comprehensive coverage that resonates both locally and nationally. This station is woven into the community fabric, providing a platform for local issues, stories, and the shared experiences of its listeners.



With a focus on news and talk, CBC Radio One Kelowna's programming is rich with content that informs, educates, and stimulates conversation. It's not a station known for playing music; instead, it offers a thought-provoking and engaging lineup that includes local and national news, current affairs, and cultural programming.



Listeners can rely on CBC Radio One Kelowna for regular news updates, including in-depth analysis of local developments, discussions on national concerns, and insightful commentaries on global events. The station extends its reach through digital media, with popular podcasts that delve into various topics relevant to the community and beyond.



The audience of CBC Radio One Kelowna is as varied as the programming, encompassing professionals, artists, activists, and everyday citizens, all drawn together by a love for content that mirrors their multifaceted lives. The station is known for its commitment to "keeping you connected," which it achieves by offering a blend of programming that serves the public interest.



CBC Radio One Kelowna does not specialize in live sports broadcasting or religious programming; instead, it concentrates on being a comprehensive source for news, talk, and cultural exploration, providing a space for community voices and stories to flourish.



Professional and community-focused, CBC Radio One Kelowna is the go-to source for those seeking a deeper understanding of their city and the world. Whether through FM radio, online streaming, or podcast downloads, CBC Radio One Kelowna ensures that its listeners are well-informed and engaged, making it an indispensable part of daily life in Kelowna and the Central Okanagan.

