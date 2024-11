Do you want to wake up with the latest hits from hits to have a great start? Listen to what your heart desires and turn on the top station C-FAX 1070 AM.

About C-FAX 1070 AM

CFAX 1070 - Victoria's Breaking News & Talk That Matters. Do you want to wake up with the latest hits from hits to have a great start? Listen to what your heart desires and turn on the top station C-FAX 1070 AM. In our users' hit parade, C-FAX 1070 AM is listed on 1932nd place. The aim of this program is to keep the listeners well entertained. Not only music but also comments and features are on the program of C-FAX 1070 AM. All contents are provided in English.