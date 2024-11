Do you want to wake up with the latest hits from talk to have a great start? Listen to what your heart desires and tune into CBC Radio One Halifax.

About CBC Radio One Halifax

Do you want to wake up with the latest hits from talk to have a great start? Listen to what your heart desires and tune into CBC Radio One Halifax. Among our listeners it is ranked no. 1310 on our top list. Here the listeners are provided with a lot of fifteen podcasts and fifty-nine streams. On CBC Radio One Halifax, despite songs one also gets to hear a lot of information about news. The language is in English.