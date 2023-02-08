About FOX Sports 1300 AM

About FOX Sports 1300 AM

About FOX Sports 1300 AM

(0)

Fox Sports 1300, based in New Haven, Connecticut, is a premier sports radio station serving the Greater New Haven area with dedicated coverage of local and national sports. As an affiliate of Fox Sports Radio, it brings listeners a robust lineup of sports talk shows, live game broadcasts, and expert analysis. The station covers Central Connecticut State athletics, NCAA events, and other significant sports happenings, making it a go-to source for college sports fans in the region.



The station's programming includes popular shows such as ""2 Pros and a Cup of Joe,"" ""The Dan Patrick Show,"" ""The Herd with Colin Cowherd,"" and ""The Rob Dibble Show,"" all providing in-depth insights and discussions on trending sports topics. Other shows, like ""The Odd Couple with Rob Parker and Kelvin Washington"" and ""The Jason Smith Show with Mike Harmon,"" add diverse perspectives on the sports world.



Listeners can tune in to Fox Sports 1300 on 1300 AM or stream online via the official website, where they’ll find sports commentary and live coverage tailored to fans in New Haven and surrounding areas, with special attention to Central Connecticut State and NCAA sports.

