About WMEN Fox Sports 640

About WMEN Fox Sports 640

About WMEN Fox Sports 640

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WMEN – Fox Sports 640 AM is a leading sports radio station based in Royal Palm Beach, Florida, serving the South Florida region, including West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami. Owned by Hubbard Broadcasting, WMEN operates under the branding "Fox Sports 640" and is affiliated with Fox Sports Radio.



The station offers a mix of national and local sports programming. Nationally syndicated shows from Fox Sports Radio, such as those hosted by Dan Patrick and Colin Cowherd, are part of the lineup. Locally, "The Andy Slater Show" airs on weekdays from 3 to 5 p.m., providing South Florida sports news and commentary.



WMEN is the flagship station for Florida Atlantic University athletics and broadcasts games for teams like the Florida Panthers (NHL), Miami Marlins (MLB), and Miami Dolphins (NFL).



With its blend of national and local sports content, WMEN – Fox Sports 640 AM remains a key sports radio station for the South Florida community.

