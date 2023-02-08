About Mega 101 Houston

About Mega 101 Houston

About Mega 101 Houston

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Mega 101 FM is a radio station based in Houston, Texas, and serves the surrounding areas. The station is known for its wide variety of music genres, including Top 40, Pop, Hip-Hop and Latin music. The station is also known for its sports coverage, specifically for the Houston Rockets, Houston Dynamo, and the Houston Dash.



Mega 101 FM provides comprehensive coverage of all the games, including pre- and post-game shows, as well as live play-by-play, bringing the fans closer to the action. The station's team of experienced sports journalists and commentators provides an in-depth analysis of the games and the teams, providing a unique and engaging listening experience.



The station also has a dedicated sports talk show, where listeners can call in and discuss their favorite teams and players, and get the latest news and updates on their favorite Houston sports teams. The station also features popular local and national talk shows, including political, finance, health and lifestyle shows.



Mega 101 FM is more than just a radio station, it's a community hub for music lovers and sports fans alike. Whether you're tuning in to listen to the latest hit or to catch the score of the game, Mega 101 FM has got you covered. Tune in to Mega 101 FM, the home of the best music and sports coverage in the Houston area.

