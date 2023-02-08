About Hit Radio 70s

About Hit Radio 70s

About Hit Radio 70s

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Dean Miuccio steps you back in time with Hit Radio 70s, your dedicated channel for diving deep into the vibrant and revolutionary sounds of the 1970s. This decade was a melting pot of musical innovation, where rock, disco, funk, and soul collided to create timeless classics that still resonate today. At Hit Radio 70s, we’re committed to preserving the spirit and energy of this iconic era, bringing you the very best hits that defined a generation.



Dean has carefully curated a collection of the decade’s most influential tracks, from the guitar riffs that electrified the rock scene to the groovy beats that filled the dance floors. Hit Radio 70s is not just a radio station; it’s a portal to the past, offering a sonic journey to an era where music was as colorful and diverse as the fashion and cultural milestones that accompanied it.



Tune into Hit Radio 70s for a dose of nostalgia, or to discover the richness of 70s music for the first time. Each song Dean plays is a classic, chosen to celebrate the artists and anthems that made the 70s unforgettable. Whether you’re a die-hard fan of the decade or a newcomer to its charms, Dean and Hit Radio 70s welcomes you to experience the best of 70s music, where every track is a hit and every beat tells the story of an unforgettable era in music history.

