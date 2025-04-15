Powered by RND
Listen to 120 radio stations in Wisconsin online

undefined WSLD Country 104.5 FM
WSLD Country 104.5 FM
Whitewater, Country
undefined WNOV 860 AM The Source
WNOV 860 AM The Source
Milwaukee, Pop
undefined WDUZ - The Fan 107.5 FM
WDUZ - The Fan 107.5 FM
Brillion WI
undefined 106.5 The Wolf - WDAF FM
106.5 The Wolf - WDAF FM
Kansas City, Country
undefined KFIZ - News-Talk 1450 AM
KFIZ - News-Talk 1450 AM
Fond du Lac WI, Talk
undefined NewsTalk WTAQ 1360 AM / 97.5 FM
NewsTalk WTAQ 1360 AM / 97.5 FM
Green Bay, Talk, Talk
undefined WUWM Milwaukee Public Radio
WUWM Milwaukee Public Radio
Milwaukee
undefined WLHA
WLHA
Fitchburg, Classic Rock, Oldies
undefined WTMJ - Newsradio 620
WTMJ - Newsradio 620
Milwaukee, Talk
undefined WCOW 97.1 FM - Cow 97
WCOW 97.1 FM - Cow 97
Sparta WI, Country
undefined American Roots
American Roots
Greendale, Bluegrass, Folk, Indie
undefined 610 Sports Radio KCSP
610 Sports Radio KCSP
Kansas City
undefined 95.5 WIFC
95.5 WIFC
Wausau, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
undefined The Rock 96.3 WSFQ
The Rock 96.3 WSFQ
Marinette, Classic Rock, Pop
undefined WKTI - 94.5 ESPN
WKTI - 94.5 ESPN
Milwaukee, Talk
undefined WNAM 1280 AM
WNAM 1280 AM
Neenah, Pop
undefined WDUZ The Fan 107.5 FM and 1400 AM
WDUZ The Fan 107.5 FM and 1400 AM
Green Bay
undefined HD Radio - Classic Rock
HD Radio - Classic Rock
Waukesha, Classic Rock
undefined WFDL Sunny 97.7 FM
WFDL Sunny 97.7 FM
Fond du Lac, Pop
undefined 181.fm - The Breeze
181.fm - The Breeze
Wauwatosa, Chillout, Easy Listening
undefined WAUH 102.3 FM - The Bug Retro Radio
WAUH 102.3 FM - The Bug Retro Radio
Wautoma WI, Oldies
undefined WDUX Lakes 92.7
WDUX Lakes 92.7
Waupaca WI, 70s, 80s, 90s, Hits
undefined WPCA - 100.7 THE FOUNDRY
WPCA - 100.7 THE FOUNDRY
Wausau WI, Rock
undefined WGLR-FM - 97.7 Country
WGLR-FM - 97.7 Country
Lancaster WI, Country
undefined WSAU 550 AM and 99.9 FM
WSAU 550 AM and 99.9 FM
Wausau, Talk, Talk
undefined WCUB Cub Country 980 AM
WCUB Cub Country 980 AM
Two Rivers, Country
undefined WXPR local public radio 91.7 FM
WXPR local public radio 91.7 FM
Wausau, Talk, Talk
undefined WOJB-FM 88.9
WOJB-FM 88.9
Hayward WI, Pop
undefined WRJQ - Goodtime Radio
WRJQ - Goodtime Radio
Appleton WI, Oldies
undefined AM 1240 WOMT
AM 1240 WOMT
Manitowoc
undefined WBFM 93.7 FM - Sheboygan's Country B93
WBFM 93.7 FM - Sheboygan's Country B93
Sheboygan WI, Country
undefined WAUK - ESPN 540 AM
WAUK - ESPN 540 AM
Milwaukee WI
undefined WJMT - Bluejay 96.3
WJMT - Bluejay 96.3
Merrill, 70s, Oldies
undefined WGNV 88.5 - The Family
WGNV 88.5 - The Family
Wausau WI, Hits
undefined WCNP 89.5 FM
WCNP 89.5 FM
Baraboo, Christian Music
undefined WXSS - 103.7 KISS-FM
WXSS - 103.7 KISS-FM
Milwaukee, Top 40 & Charts
undefined All Praise Radio
All Praise Radio
Milwaukee, 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, Christian Music
undefined WDKV - K-Love 91.7 FM
WDKV - K-Love 91.7 FM
Fond du Lac WI, Christian Music
undefined WIXX 101 FM
WIXX 101 FM
Green Bay, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
undefined Riverwest Radio 104.1 FM
Riverwest Radio 104.1 FM
Milwaukee, Pop
undefined WYMS - 88Nine Radio Milwaukee 89.9 FM
WYMS - 88Nine Radio Milwaukee 89.9 FM
Milwaukee, Talk, Rock
undefined Cool Oldies MKE
Cool Oldies MKE
Milwaukee WI, 70s, Oldies, Rock
undefined RetroROCKS!
RetroROCKS!
Amberg, 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, 70s, 80s
undefined WTCX 95.1 and 96.1 The Rock
WTCX 95.1 and 96.1 The Rock
Fond du Lac, Classic Rock
undefined WJMC 96.1 FM and 1240 AM
WJMC 96.1 FM and 1240 AM
Rice Lake, Talk, Talk
undefined WNFL SportsRadio 1440 AM and 101.9 FM
WNFL SportsRadio 1440 AM and 101.9 FM
Green Bay
undefined WXRW-LP 104.1 FM
WXRW-LP 104.1 FM
Milwaukee, Hits
undefined KUWS Wisconsin Public Radio 91.3 FM
KUWS Wisconsin Public Radio 91.3 FM
Superior
undefined EAA Radio
EAA Radio
Oshkosh WI
undefined WJVL 99.9 FM
WJVL 99.9 FM
Janesville, Country

