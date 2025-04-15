Open app
USA
Wisconsin
Listen to 120 radio stations in
Wisconsin
online
WSLD Country 104.5 FM
Whitewater, Country
WNOV 860 AM The Source
Milwaukee, Pop
WDUZ - The Fan 107.5 FM
Brillion WI
106.5 The Wolf - WDAF FM
Kansas City, Country
KFIZ - News-Talk 1450 AM
Fond du Lac WI, Talk
NewsTalk WTAQ 1360 AM / 97.5 FM
Green Bay, Talk, Talk
WUWM Milwaukee Public Radio
Milwaukee
WLHA
Fitchburg, Classic Rock, Oldies
WTMJ - Newsradio 620
Milwaukee, Talk
WCOW 97.1 FM - Cow 97
Sparta WI, Country
American Roots
Greendale, Bluegrass, Folk, Indie
610 Sports Radio KCSP
Kansas City
95.5 WIFC
Wausau, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
The Rock 96.3 WSFQ
Marinette, Classic Rock, Pop
WKTI - 94.5 ESPN
Milwaukee, Talk
WNAM 1280 AM
Neenah, Pop
WDUZ The Fan 107.5 FM and 1400 AM
Green Bay
HD Radio - Classic Rock
Waukesha, Classic Rock
WFDL Sunny 97.7 FM
Fond du Lac, Pop
181.fm - The Breeze
Wauwatosa, Chillout, Easy Listening
WAUH 102.3 FM - The Bug Retro Radio
Wautoma WI, Oldies
WDUX Lakes 92.7
Waupaca WI, 70s, 80s, 90s, Hits
WPCA - 100.7 THE FOUNDRY
Wausau WI, Rock
WGLR-FM - 97.7 Country
Lancaster WI, Country
WSAU 550 AM and 99.9 FM
Wausau, Talk, Talk
WCUB Cub Country 980 AM
Two Rivers, Country
WXPR local public radio 91.7 FM
Wausau, Talk, Talk
WOJB-FM 88.9
Hayward WI, Pop
WRJQ - Goodtime Radio
Appleton WI, Oldies
AM 1240 WOMT
Manitowoc
WBFM 93.7 FM - Sheboygan's Country B93
Sheboygan WI, Country
WAUK - ESPN 540 AM
Milwaukee WI
WJMT - Bluejay 96.3
Merrill, 70s, Oldies
WGNV 88.5 - The Family
Wausau WI, Hits
WCNP 89.5 FM
Baraboo, Christian Music
WXSS - 103.7 KISS-FM
Milwaukee, Top 40 & Charts
All Praise Radio
Milwaukee, 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, Christian Music
WDKV - K-Love 91.7 FM
Fond du Lac WI, Christian Music
WIXX 101 FM
Green Bay, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Riverwest Radio 104.1 FM
Milwaukee, Pop
WYMS - 88Nine Radio Milwaukee 89.9 FM
Milwaukee, Talk, Rock
Cool Oldies MKE
Milwaukee WI, 70s, Oldies, Rock
RetroROCKS!
Amberg, 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, 70s, 80s
WTCX 95.1 and 96.1 The Rock
Fond du Lac, Classic Rock
WJMC 96.1 FM and 1240 AM
Rice Lake, Talk, Talk
WNFL SportsRadio 1440 AM and 101.9 FM
Green Bay
WXRW-LP 104.1 FM
Milwaukee, Hits
KUWS Wisconsin Public Radio 91.3 FM
Superior
EAA Radio
Oshkosh WI
WJVL 99.9 FM
Janesville, Country
