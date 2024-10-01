About WYMS - 88Nine Radio Milwaukee 89.9 FM

88Nine Radio Milwaukee plays a distinctive blend of rock and urban music, and spins at least one track by a Milwaukee artist every hour. The station seeks to reach a new generation of radio listeners on air, on line and in the community with a unique and adventurous selection of music and short-form public affairs programming. Launched in 2007, it celebrates Milwaukee – its music, arts and culture, neighborhoods and community organizations. The station celebrates diversity and encourages collaboration and community engagement, while promoting a positive global identity for Milwaukee.

