Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Radio StationsWYMS - 88Nine Radio Milwaukee 89.9 FM
Listen to WYMS - 88Nine Radio Milwaukee 89.9 FM in the App
Listen to WYMS - 88Nine Radio Milwaukee 89.9 FM in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

WYMS - 88Nine Radio Milwaukee 89.9 FM

Radio WYMS - 88Nine Radio Milwaukee 89.9 FM
(2)
88Nine Radio Milwaukee plays a distinctive blend of rock and urban music, and spins at least one track by a Milwaukee artist every hour.
MilwaukeeWisconsinUSATalkRockUrbanEnglish

Similar Stations

About WYMS - 88Nine Radio Milwaukee 89.9 FM

88Nine Radio Milwaukee plays a distinctive blend of rock and urban music, and spins at least one track by a Milwaukee artist every hour. The station seeks to reach a new generation of radio listeners on air, on line and in the community with a unique and adventurous selection of music and short-form public affairs programming. Launched in 2007, it celebrates Milwaukee – its music, arts and culture, neighborhoods and community organizations. The station celebrates diversity and encourages collaboration and community engagement, while promoting a positive global identity for Milwaukee.

Station website

Listen to WYMS - 88Nine Radio Milwaukee 89.9 FM, WMSE - 91.7 FM and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Top podcasts

Radio stations that might interest you

Top 5

Trending

Popular

Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/20/2024 - 9:14:50 PM