About 97.3 The Game

About 97.3 The Game

About 97.3 The Game

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97.3 The Game stands as Milwaukee’s ultimate sports radio station, delivering top-tier sports coverage, live broadcasts, and engaging talk shows to listeners across the region. Broadcasting from the heart of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, 97.3 The Game is the go-to station for die-hard sports fans and casual listeners alike.



Broadcasting from Milwaukee, 97.3 The Game covers the entire metropolitan area and beyond, ensuring that listeners from downtown to the suburbs can stay connected to their favorite sports teams and events. The station’s robust signal ensures that sports enthusiasts across Southeast Wisconsin are always in the loop.



97.3 The Game features a dynamic lineup of sports programming, including live broadcasts of Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Green Bay Packers games. The station also provides in-depth analysis, pre-game and post-game shows, and special segments dedicated to college sports, fantasy leagues, and more. With a focus on Wisconsin teams, 97.3 The Game keeps fans updated and engaged.



The station’s live hosts are seasoned sports personalities who bring energy, expertise, and a deep understanding of the sports world to the airwaves. They engage listeners with lively debates, insider insights, and interviews with athletes, coaches, and analysts. Popular shows like “The Steve Czaban Show” and “Drew & KB” keep listeners entertained and informed throughout the day.



The station caters to a diverse audience of sports fans, from die-hard followers of Wisconsin’s teams to casual listeners who enjoy sports talk. The programming is designed to appeal to all ages, making it a staple for anyone passionate about sports in the region.



97.3 The Game is the ultimate destination for comprehensive sports coverage in Milwaukee. With its extensive reach, dynamic hosts, live game broadcasts, and engaging talk shows, the station offers an unparalleled sports listening experience. Tune in to 97.3 The Game and stay connected to all things sports in Milwaukee!

