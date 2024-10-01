About WTMJ - Newsradio 620

WTMJ 620 AM / 103.3 FM is a radio station based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The station's format is primarily news, talk shows, and sports programs, providing up-to-date information on local and national news, politics, and culture.



WTMJ is known for its comprehensive coverage of sports, with a particular emphasis on Milwaukee-area teams such as the Milwaukee Brewers (MLB), Milwaukee Bucks (NBA), Milwaukee Admirals (AHL), and University of Wisconsin Badgers athletics. The station broadcasts live games, analysis, and interviews with players and coaches, as well as pre- and post-game shows, making it a popular choice for sports fans in the area.



In addition to sports programming, WTMJ also offers a variety of talk shows and news programs, including "Wisconsin's Afternoon News," "The Jeff Wagner Show," and "The Steve Scaffidi Show," which cover a range of topics such as current events, politics, and lifestyle issues.



The station's website and social media accounts provide additional resources and information for its listeners, including breaking news updates, podcasts, and live streaming of its programming.



Overall, WTMJ 620 AM / 103.3 FM is a trusted source of information and entertainment for the Milwaukee area, with its experienced hosts and journalists, in-depth coverage of local and national news, and comprehensive coverage of Milwaukee-area sports teams.

