MPR News, the program of NPR for young people, is dedicated to playing talk. In our top list, MPR News comes in at no. 861.
Saint PaulMinnesotaUSATalkNewsUS ElectionEnglish

About MPR News

MPR News, a leading source for Minnesota and national news, delivers comprehensive election coverage, keeping listeners informed on key races, swing states, and polling trends. From analyzing crucial swing states to reporting on the latest polling data, MPR News provides insights into the election landscape. As the race for the presidency unfolds, the station offers expert coverage on the Electoral College and how it influences the outcome of the election. Trusted by Minnesotans, MPR News ensures its audience understands every critical step in the election process, from the polls to the final count.

Station website

