About KFAN Sports Radio FM 100.3

About KFAN Sports Radio FM 100.3

About KFAN Sports Radio FM 100.3

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KFAN Sports Radio FM 100.3 is a radio station based in Minneapolis, Minnesota and serves the surrounding areas. The station is known for its sports talk shows and extensive coverage of local and national sports teams and leagues. KFAN Sports Radio FM 100.3 is a proud affiliate of the Minnesota Vikings, providing comprehensive coverage of all their games, including pre- and post-game shows, as well as live play-by-play.



In addition to the Vikings, the station also covers other local sports teams such as the Minnesota Twins, Timberwolves, and Wild. The station's sports coverage extends beyond just games, with dedicated shows that provide analysis, interviews, and news about the teams and the league. The station also covers national sports such as NFL and MLB games, providing commentary and analysis.



KFAN Sports Radio FM 100.3 is more than just a radio station, it's a community hub for sports fans. The station's team of experienced sports journalists and commentators brings fans closer to the action, providing a unique and engaging listening experience. The station also features popular local and national sports talk shows, discussing the latest news and updates on the teams, leagues, and players.



Whether you're tuning in to catch the latest score or to listen to an in-depth analysis of the game, KFAN Sports Radio FM 100.3 has got you covered. If you're a sports fan, you won't want to miss a thing. Tune in to KFAN Sports Radio FM 100.3, the home of the best sports coverage in the Minneapolis area.

