Open app
Top Stations
Top Stations
1
WFAN 66 AM - 101.9 FM
2
MSNBC
3
94 WIP Sportsradio
4
WINS - 1010 WINS CBS New York
5
FOX News
6
CNN
7
WXYT-FM - 97.1 The Ticket
8
WSCR - 670 AM The Score
9
WEPN-FM - ESPN New York 98.7 FM
10
WABC - 77 WABC Radio
Top 100 Stations
Podcast
Top podcasts
1
IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson
2
THREE
3
The Mel Robbins Podcast
4
The Daily
5
The Joe Rogan Experience
6
This is Gavin Newsom
7
The MeidasTouch Podcast
8
Crime Junkie
9
Blink | Jake Haendel's Story
10
Dateline NBC
Show podcast categories
Live Sports
Live Sports streams
Now new and free: Live sports on radio.net.
NFL
NBA
MLB
NHL
MLS
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Premier League
Show more
Near You
Genres
Popular Genres
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Top 40 & Charts
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
Urban
Bossa Nova
Reggaeton
Techno
70s
Traditional music
See all genres
Topics
Further Topics
News
Culture
Sports
Religion
Children
DJ
Comedy
Campus Radio
Interview
Christmas
Music
Education
See all topics
Radio Stations
93X
Listen to 93X in the App
(36,319)
(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App Store
Download for free in the Play Store
93X
(16)
add
Embed
Minnesota's ROCK Station.
Minneapolis
Minnesota
USA
Rock
English
Similar Stations
101 WRIF
Detroit, Alternative, Classic Rock, Hard Rock, Rock
Z-ROCK 99.9
Indianapolis, Hard Rock, Heavy Metal, Rock
WXRV - The River 92.5 FM
Boston, Pop, Rock
97.5 WONE FM
Akron, Rock
WFMU - 91.1 FM
East Orange, Alternative, Pop, Rock
WPLR - PLR 99.1 FM
Rock
181.fm - The Eagle
Waynesboro, Classic Rock, Rock
KLOS-FM 95.5
Los Angeles, Rock
WJRB 95.1 FM
Young Harris GA, Ballads, Rock
80s Central
New Braunfels, 80s, Rock
BigR - Post Grunge Rock
Bothell, Hard Rock, Rock
BBC Radio 2
London, Pop, Rock
RFM
Lisbon, Hits, Pop, Rock
Radio Shadow Deep Tracks
Denver, Classic Rock, Rock
KHUG 97.5 FM
Blues, Hits, Rock
About 93X
Minnesota's ROCK Station.
Station website
Listen to 93X, 101 WRIF and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Open app
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Learn more
93X
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
93X: Podcasts in Family
Change (In The House of Pods) Podcast
Music, Music Interviews
93X Interviews
Music
93X Interviews
Music
93X Half-Assed Morning Show
Comedy, Comedy Interviews, Music
More stations from Minnesota
WCCO - News Talk 830
Minneapolis
KNUJ 860
New Ulm MN, Talk, Talk
KFAN Sports Radio FM 100.3
Minneapolis, Talk
KNOW
Minneapolis, World
KLQP - Q 92.1 FM
Madison MN, Country
KTRF 1230 AM
Thief River Falls, Talk, Talk
WWTC - The Patriot 1280 AM
Minneapolis
Album Rock WXYG
70s, Rock
MPR News
Saint Paul, Talk
Dogglounge Radio
Minneapolis, Chillout, House
KDNI - Faith Radio 90.5 FM
Duluth MN, Talk
YourClassical MPR
Saint Paul, Classical, Jazz
WXYG Album Rock The Goat
Sauk Rapids, Rock
KBMW - 1450 AM
Breckenridge MN, Country
KGLB - Hit Country 1310 AM
Glencoe MN, Country
Kaxe 91.7 FM
Grand Rapids, World
KASM - 1150 AM
Albany MN
KDKK - 97.5 FM Star Station
Park Rapids MN
KCMP - 89.3 FM The current
St. Paul MN, Alternative
KSTP - 1500 ESPN
Saint Paul
KMFY 96.9 FM
Grand Rapids MN, Hits
KQRS - 92KQRS
St. Paul MN, Classic Rock
KDUZ - 1260 AM
Hutchinson
Kinship Radio
Blue Earth MN, Christian Music
Radio La Serranita
Minneapolis, Latin
KFMC-FM - 106.5 FM
Fairmont MN, Rock
The North 103.3 FM
Duluth MN, Pop
Blues Room
Maple Grove, Blues
Folk Tyme [RadioAvenue.com]
Minneapolis, Blues
Top podcasts
IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson
Education, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
THREE
True Crime, Society & Culture, Documentary
The Mel Robbins Podcast
Education, Self-Improvement, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Society & Culture, Relationships
The Daily
News, Daily News
The Joe Rogan Experience
Comedy
This is Gavin Newsom
News, Society & Culture
The MeidasTouch Podcast
News, Politics
Crime Junkie
True Crime
Blink | Jake Haendel's Story
True Crime
Dateline NBC
True Crime, News, Society & Culture
The Ezra Klein Show
Society & Culture, News, Government
Up First from NPR
News, Daily News
The Telepathy Tapes
Society & Culture, Documentary, Science, Religion & Spirituality
Pod Save America
News, Politics
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
Comedy
Pivot
News, News Commentary, Technology
The Megyn Kelly Show
News, News Commentary, Society & Culture
SmartLess
Comedy, Education, Society & Culture
Morbid
True Crime, Comedy
Murder in the Moonlight
True Crime
This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von
Comedy
Pardon My Take
Sports, Football
Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend
Comedy
The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart
Comedy, News, News Commentary
48 Hours
True Crime, TV & Film, News
The Martyr Made Podcast
History, Religion & Spirituality
The School of Greatness
Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Education, Self-Improvement, Business, Entrepreneurship
Mick Unplugged
Education, Self-Improvement, Business, Entrepreneurship
Crook County
True Crime, Society & Culture, Documentary
The Charlie Kirk Show
News, News Commentary, Society & Culture
The podcast starts in
- 0 sec.
Company
About radio.net
Press
Advertise with us
Broadcast with us
Legal
Terms of use
Privacy Policy
Legal notice
Privacy-Manager
Service
Contact
Apps
Help / FAQ
Apps
iPhone
iPad
Android
Social
USA
v7.11.0
| © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/15/2025 - 1:07:14 PM