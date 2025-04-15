Open app
Listen to 164 radio stations in
Minnesota
online
WCCO - News Talk 830
Minneapolis
WWTC - The Patriot 1280 AM
Minneapolis
KFAN Sports Radio FM 100.3
Minneapolis, Talk
MPR News
Saint Paul, Talk
KLQP - Q 92.1 FM
Madison MN, Country
KNUJ 860
New Ulm MN, Talk, Talk
Album Rock WXYG
70s, Rock
Dogglounge Radio
Minneapolis, Chillout, House
93X
Minneapolis, Rock
KTRF 1230 AM
Thief River Falls, Talk, Talk
WXYG Album Rock The Goat
Sauk Rapids, Rock
KASM - 1150 AM
Albany MN
KGLB - Hit Country 1310 AM
Glencoe MN, Country
KDKK - 97.5 FM Star Station
Park Rapids MN
KMFY 96.9 FM
Grand Rapids MN, Hits
KNOW
Minneapolis, Classical
KBMW - 1450 AM
Breckenridge MN, Country
Radio La Serranita
Minneapolis, Latin
KDNI - Faith Radio 90.5 FM
Duluth MN, Talk
Kaxe 91.7 FM
Grand Rapids, Blues, Folk, Rock
KFMC-FM - 106.5 FM
Fairmont MN, Rock
KQRS - 92KQRS
St. Paul MN, Classic Rock
KCMP - 89.3 FM The current
St. Paul MN, Alternative
Blues Room
Maple Grove, Blues
KSTP - 1500 ESPN
Saint Paul
KMSU 89.7 FM
Mankato MN
KMOJ 89.9 FM
Minneapolis
Kinship Radio
Blue Earth MN, Christian Music
YourClassical MPR
Saint Paul, Classical, Jazz
KRSM-LP 98.9
Minneapolis
KDUZ - 1260 AM
Hutchinson
KRSW Classical MPR
Minneapolis, Classical
KMOJ 89.9
Minneapolis, Hip Hop, Soul
WWWW-FM - W4 Country
Ann Arbor, Country
MPR - The Current
Moorhead MN, Rock
KDNW - Life 97.3 FM
Duluth MN, Christian Music, Pop
Folk Tyme [RadioAvenue.com]
Minneapolis, Blues
KFAI - Fresh Air Radio 90.3 FM
Minneapolis, Talk
KDAL - NewsTalk 610 FM
Duluth MN
Doctor Pundit Yacht Rock Hits
Saint Paul, Pop
WMIN Uptown 1010
Sauk Rapids, Pop
WREY 94.9 El Rey
Minneapolis, Ranchera
KBAJ - 95 KQDS A Red Rock Radio Station 105.5 FM
Deer River MN, Classic Rock
Doctor Pundit Hair Band Radio
Saint Paul, Rock
WUSZ 99.9 Radio USA
Virginia, Country
The North 103.3 FM
Duluth MN, Pop
PraiseLive
Osakis MN, Christian Music, Gospel
MPR - Choral
Brainerd MN, Classical
BSradio
Minneapolis, Afrobeat, Classical, Gospel, R'n'B
KEEZ-FM - Z99 99.1 FM
Mankato MN, Hits
