About WREY 94.9 El Rey

About WREY 94.9 El Rey

About WREY 94.9 El Rey

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WREY 94.9 El Rey is a radio station based in Minnesota and serves the surrounding areas. The station is known for its Spanish-language programming and a wide variety of music genres, including Regional Mexican, Salsa, and Bachata. The station also covers local sports teams such as the Minnesota Vikings, Twins, and Timberwolves, providing comprehensive coverage of all their games, including pre- and post-game shows, as well as live play-by-play.



In addition to covering local sports teams, WREY 94.9 El Rey also covers national sports events such as NFL and MLB games, providing commentary and analysis in Spanish to the Hispanic community in Minnesota. The station's sports coverage extends beyond just games, with dedicated shows that provide interviews with players, coaches and other sports personalities in the Spanish-speaking community.



WREY 94.9 El Rey is more than just a radio station, it's a community hub for the Hispanic community in Minnesota. The station's team of experienced sports journalists and commentators brings fans closer to the action, providing a unique and engaging listening experience for Spanish-speaking sports fans. The station also features popular music shows, live performances and interviews of top Latin music artists.

