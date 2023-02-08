About WDUZ - The Fan 107.5 FM

About WDUZ - The Fan 107.5 FM

About WDUZ - The Fan 107.5 FM

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WDUZ - The Fan 107.5 FM, broadcasting from Brillion, Wisconsin, is the sports heartbeat for Wisconsin's avid sports fans, known for its in-depth coverage of local and national sports alike. With a finger firmly on the pulse of Wisconsin's sports scene, The Fan offers a dynamic blend of commentary, analysis, and the latest sports news.



At the core of The Fan's programming is its comprehensive coverage of the Green Bay Packers. As a team with a storied history and a passionate fan base, the Packers are front and center, with The Fan providing year-round coverage. From the draft to the off-season, from training camp through every game day, The Fan's coverage of the Packers is exhaustive and impassioned, mirroring the intensity of the Cheesehead faithful.



The Fan also dives deep into college sports, offering enthusiastic coverage of Wisconsin's college teams. This includes following the University of Wisconsin Badgers, where football Saturdays and basketball game days come to life on the air. The station provides play-by-play action, coach interviews, and expert analysis, ensuring fans are up to speed on every touchdown and three-pointer.



But The Fan's reach extends beyond the gridiron and the court, covering a range of sports that resonate with Wisconsinites. This includes insights into college hockey, where teams like the Wisconsin Badgers are followed with zeal during their chase for the puck.



Moreover, the station doesn't forget the Milwaukee Brewers and the Milwaukee Bucks, ensuring that fans are kept in the know on the latest happenings with Wisconsin’s major league baseball and basketball franchises. Whether it's the thrill of the NBA season or the long haul of MLB play, The Fan offers engaging content for every sports enthusiast.



Local high school sports also find a voice on The Fan, with coverage that highlights the budding talent and competitive spirit of Wisconsin's young athletes. The station underscores its commitment to the community by showcasing these local sporting events.



WDUZ - The Fan 107.5 FM is more than a sports station; it's a community staple in Brillion and across Wisconsin, bringing sports fans together and fueling the conversations that keep the state's sports culture vibrant and alive.

