About 106.5 The Wolf - WDAF FM

About 106.5 The Wolf - WDAF FM

About 106.5 The Wolf - WDAF FM

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106.5 The Wolf - WDAF FM is a radio station based out of Kansas City, Missouri, providing listeners with a dynamic blend of country music, news, and sports coverage. Known as "106.5 The Wolf," the station appeals to a wide range of listeners who crave for the latest updates on local and national news, opinions, and sports, as well as country music hits.



The station's programming includes live play-by-play coverage of the Kansas City Chiefs, as well as extensive coverage of other local teams such as the Kansas City Royals and the Kansas City Mavericks. They also feature national sports talk shows, providing fans with expert analysis and commentary on the biggest games and storylines from around the league.



Tune in to 106.5 The Wolf - WDAF FM for the best in country music, news and sports coverage. Whether you're getting ready for the big game or just need to stay informed, 106.5 The Wolf - WDAF FM has something for everyone. With a mix of country music, news and talk shows, sports updates, analysis, and commentary, 106.5 The Wolf - WDAF FM is the ultimate destination for country music, news and sports fans in Kansas City, Missouri and the surrounding areas.

