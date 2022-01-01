Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in {time} sec.
Listen to WDUX Lakes 92.7 in the App
Listen to WDUX Lakes 92.7 in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomeRadio Stations
WDUX Lakes 92.7

WDUX Lakes 92.7

Radio WDUX Lakes 92.7
Radio WDUX Lakes 92.7

WDUX Lakes 92.7

(2)
add
</>
Embed
LAKES 92.7 is Waupaca’s exclusive “Classic Hits” Station, playing Top 40 Hits from the mid-1970s to the early 1990s, with the 1980s as the core.
Waupaca WI, Wisconsin, USA / Hits, 80s, 70s, 90s, English
LAKES 92.7 is Waupaca’s exclusive “Classic Hits” Station, playing Top 40 Hits from the mid-1970s to the early 1990s, with the 1980s as the core.

Similar Stations

About WDUX Lakes 92.7

LAKES 92.7 is Waupaca’s exclusive “Classic Hits” Station. LAKES 92.7 plays Top 40 Hits from the mid-1970s to the early 1990s, with music from the 1980s serving as the core of the format.

Station website

Listen to WDUX Lakes 92.7, WCAM - StarTime 1590 and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

WDUX Lakes 92.7

WDUX Lakes 92.7

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store
About the app

Radio stations that might interest you

Top 5

Trending

Popular