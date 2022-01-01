WDUX Lakes 92.7
LAKES 92.7 is Waupaca’s exclusive “Classic Hits” Station, playing Top 40 Hits from the mid-1970s to the early 1990s, with the 1980s as the core.
About WDUX Lakes 92.7
LAKES 92.7 is Waupaca's exclusive "Classic Hits" Station. LAKES 92.7 plays Top 40 Hits from the mid-1970s to the early 1990s, with music from the 1980s serving as the core of the format.
