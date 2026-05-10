About 610 Sports Radio KCSP

About 610 Sports Radio KCSP

About 610 Sports Radio KCSP

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KCSP 610 AM is a sports radio station based in Kansas City, Missouri. The station features a variety of programming related to sports, including live play-by-play coverage of the Kansas City Royals of Major League Baseball, as well as Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League. In addition, the station covers local college sports, with an emphasis on the University of Kansas Jayhawks and the University of Missouri Tigers.



KCSP 610 AM is known for its dynamic sports talk programming, featuring popular shows like ""The Drive"" and ""The Program,"" which offer in-depth analysis of the latest news and developments in the world of sports. The station also features nationally syndicated programming from ESPN Radio, including ""Mike and Mike in the Morning"" and ""The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz.""



In addition to its coverage of baseball, football, and college sports, KCSP 610 AM also covers other sports leagues and events, including NASCAR, the PGA Tour, and the NBA. The station's diverse programming lineup, coupled with its focus on local sports teams, has made it a go-to destination for sports fans in the Kansas City area.

