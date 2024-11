Radio Stations WWIC - Radio 1050 AM

WWIC - Radio 1050 AM

A home for traditional country music. WWIC has served this area since 1950. This station also covers all the local sports action.

About WWIC - Radio 1050 AM A home for traditional country music. WWIC has served this area since 1950. This station also covers all the local sports action from Alabama Football, Basketball, Baseball, Scottsboro Football & Basketball to Nascar & Motorsports.

