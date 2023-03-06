WLBB - News Talk 1330 AM
WLBB broadcasts 24/7 local news updates in the Carrollton, Georgia area, and features “Community Voice” a popular daily morning program.
WLBB broadcasts 24/7 local news updates in the Carrollton, Georgia area, and features “Community Voice” a popular daily morning program.
Similar Stations
WHEP 1310 - Radio Baldwin
Foley AL, Talk
WTDR FM Thunder 92-7
Anniston, Hits
WEIS Radio 990 AM
Centre AL, Country
WZZN-FM - ESPN 97.7 The Zone
Huntsville AL
WWGA - Great Classics 98.9
Classic Rock, Hits
WWIC - Radio 1050 AM
Scottsboro AL, Talk, Country
WQEZ-DB Beautiful QEZ
Birmingham, Easy Listening, Ballads
WAVU AM 630 - Power 107.5 FM
Albertville AL, Gospel
WJQX 100.5 - JOX 2 - ESPN 100.5
Birmingham AL
WKLS - Rock 105.9
Anniston AL, Rock
WTXK - ESPN 107.5 The Ticket
Montgomery, Talk
WFFN - The Bear 95.3 FM
Coaling AL, Country
About WLBB - News Talk 1330 AM
WLBB broadcasts 24/7 local news updates in the Carrollton, Georgia area, and features “Community Voice” a popular daily morning program.Station website
Listen to WLBB - News Talk 1330 AM, WHEP 1310 - Radio Baldwin and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
WLBB - News Talk 1330 AM
Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.
Radio stations that might interest you