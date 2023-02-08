About WHEP 1310 - Radio Baldwin

About WHEP 1310 - Radio Baldwin

About WHEP 1310 - Radio Baldwin

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WHEP 1310 AM and 92.5 FM, known as “Radio Baldwin,” is a heritage radio station broadcasting from Foley, Alabama. Serving Baldwin County and the surrounding Gulf Coast region since 1953, WHEP offers a diverse mix of local news, talk, music, and sports programming. Listeners can tune in via AM 1310, FM 92.5, or stream online through the WHEP Online Radio.



As Coastal Alabama’s longest-running station, WHEP is deeply rooted in the community, providing award-winning local news coverage and a full schedule of live, local programming. The station's flagship morning show, Breakfast in Baldwin, hosted by Kenny Graves, features news, sports, and weather updates. Midday programming includes The Trading Post, a popular call-in show airing Monday through Friday from 9:05 to 10:00 a.m., and on Saturdays, allowing listeners to buy, sell, or trade items. Afternoons feature classic rock and roll music with host Jack Bell, followed by syndicated programs such as The Paul Finebaum Show and Advice Line. Evenings include conservative talk shows and national news coverage.



WHEP is also a proud affiliate of several sports networks, providing live coverage of local and regional teams. The station broadcasts games and related programming for the Atlanta Braves (MLB), Tennessee Titans (NFL), and Auburn Tigers (college football), keeping sports fans in the area connected to their favorite teams.



With its commitment to delivering timely news, engaging talk shows, classic music, and comprehensive sports coverage, WHEP 1310 AM and 92.5 FM remains a trusted source of information and entertainment for listeners in Baldwin County and beyond.

