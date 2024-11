About Klassik Radio Klassik Dreams

To take a deep breath there is nothing better for you than classical and film & musical? Klassik Radio - Klassik Dreams, the station from Klassik Radio, offers you what your heart desires and is on top of the list of the age group über 65. Among our listeners it is ranked no. 621 on our top list. With altogether thirty-two streams the best entertainment is provided. The contents of the German program are, of course, broadcasted in the national language.