About Movie Radio

About Movie Radio

About Movie Radio

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Klassik Radio - Movie, the program of Klassik Radio for young people, is dedicated to playing classical and film & musical and is the most attractive among listeners between 55-64 year-olds. Among our listeners it is ranked no. 452 on our top list. With no less than thirty-two streams there's never a dull moment. No matter if information or music, Movie provides you withan all inclusive package. The contents of the German program are broadcasted in the national language.

