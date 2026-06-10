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Movie Radio

ClassicalFilm & MusicalFilm & TV
Movie Radio
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About Movie Radio
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Klassik Radio - Movie, the program of Klassik Radio for young people, is dedicated to playing classical and film & musical and is the most attractive among listeners between 55-64 year-olds. Among our listeners it is ranked no. 452 on our top list. With no less than thirty-two streams there's never a dull moment. No matter if information or music, Movie provides you withan all inclusive package. The contents of the German program are broadcasted in the national language.

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GermanAugsburgBavariaGermanyClassicalFilm & MusicalFilm & TV
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