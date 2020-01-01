Radio Logo
79 Stations from Augsburg

HITRADIO RT1
Augsburg, Germany / Pop
BAYERN 1 - Schwaben
Augsburg, Germany / Pop
RT1 IN THE MIX
Augsburg, Germany / Electro, House
RT1 RELAX
Augsburg, Germany / Chillout, Ballads
Radio Fantasy
Augsburg, Germany / Pop
Maretimo Lounge Radio
Augsburg, Germany / Easy Listening, Ambient, Chillout
DJ IN THE MIX
Augsburg, Germany / Electro, House, Pop, R'n'B
RT1 80s
Augsburg, Germany / 80s, Pop
HITRADIO RT1 NORDSCHWABEN
Augsburg, Germany / Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Rastamusic
Augsburg, Germany / Reggae
Radio Augsburg
Augsburg, Germany / Pop
RT1 BLACK
Augsburg, Germany / HipHop, R'n'B, Soul
RADIO SCHWABEN
Augsburg, Germany / Hits, Pop
trance
Augsburg, Germany / Trance
RT1 LOUNGE
Augsburg, Germany / Chillout
RT1 CHILLHOUSE
Augsburg, Germany / Chillout, House
RT1 OLDIES
Augsburg, Germany / Oldies, 70s, 80s
RT1 90s
Augsburg, Germany / Electro, 90s, Pop
HITRADIO RT1 SÜDSCHWABEN
Augsburg, Germany / Pop, Top 40 & Charts
RT1 EURODANCE
Augsburg, Germany / Trance, Hits, 90s
Mega Radio Bayern
Augsburg, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop
RT1 DANCE
Augsburg, Germany / Electro
RT1 FUNK
Augsburg, Germany / R'n'B, Soul, Funk
RT1 WEEKEND
Augsburg, Germany / Hits
Mega Radio 80s
Augsburg, Germany / 80s
RT1 SOUNDTRACK
Augsburg, Germany / Film & Musical
electronicsundown
Augsburg, Germany / Electro
Maretimo House Radio
Augsburg, Germany / House
RT1 TOP 40
Augsburg, Germany / Electro, Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
RT1 POWER WORKOUT
Augsburg, Germany / Hits
RT1 NUMBER ONES
Augsburg, Germany / Hits, Top 40 & Charts
Soundtracks FM
Augsburg, Germany / Film & Musical
justclub
Augsburg, Germany / Chillout, Electro, Indie
partyundapresski
Augsburg, Germany / Pop, Schlager
Radio Fantasy Classix
Augsburg, Germany / Oldies
RT1 KIDS
Augsburg, Germany / Hits
Maretimo Funky Radio
Augsburg, Germany / 80s, Rap, Soul, Funk
SMART RADIO
Augsburg, Germany / Electro, Jazz, Chillout, Soul
discoanddance
Augsburg, Germany / Electro
Radio Schattenwelt
Augsburg, Germany / Gothic, Metal, Punk, Rock
Faszination Jesus
Augsburg, Germany / Podcast
500
Augsburg, Germany / Schlager
BattiFM - Der Oldiesender
Augsburg, Germany / Pop, Rock, Oldies
Batti FM - Das Schlagerradio
Augsburg, Germany / Pop, Rock, Schlager
discofoxundschlager
Augsburg, Germany / Discofox, Schlager
fosterchild
Augsburg, Germany / Alternative, Classic Rock, Indie, Rock
gyfdthuijibf
Augsburg, Germany / Pop
-knut-hotbeats
Augsburg, Germany / Pop
main
Augsburg, Germany / Pop, R'n'B
megafun
Augsburg, Germany / Hits

Radio frequencies in Augsburg

ANTENNE BAYERN
104.2
B5 aktuell
105.5
BAYERN 1 - Schwaben
90.9
Bayern 2 Süd
89.3
BAYERN 3
98.3
BR-KLASSIK
102.1
Deutschlandfunk
97.8
Deutschlandfunk Kultur
100
egoFM
94.8
HITRADIO RT1
96.7
Klassik Radio
92.2
Radio Fantasy
93.4
ROCK ANTENNE
87.9