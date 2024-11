About Bayern 2

Do you want to wake up with the latest hits from world and jazz to have a great start? Listen to what your heart desires and turn on the Bayerischer Rundfunk's top station Bayern 2 Süd, for the age group 25-34. The six hundred and seventieth position on our top list is occupied by Bayern 2 Süd. With no less than twenty-nine podcasts and two streams a big range of audio content is created. On Bayern 2 Süd, despite songs you also get much information about culture. It is presented in German.