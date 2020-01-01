Top Stations
The modern Hit Radio for Augsburg city and around.
Augsburg
,
Germany
/
Pop
The modern Hit Radio for Augsburg city and around.
About HITRADIO RT1
The modern Hit Radio for Augsburg city and around.
HITRADIO RT1: Frequencies
Krumbach 88.1 FM
Dillingen 89.7 FM
Memmingen/Bad Grönenbach 90.2 FM
Mindelheim 93.9 FM
Aichach 94 FM
Hühnerberg 95.6 FM
Babenhausen 96.4 FM
Augsburg/Hotelturm 96.7 FM
Donauwörth 97.1 FM
HITRADIO RT1
RT1 IN THE MIX
RT1 RELAX
RT1 80s
HITRADIO RT1 NORDSCHWABEN
RT1 BLACK
RT1 LOUNGE
RT1 CHILLHOUSE
RT1 OLDIES
RT1 90s
HITRADIO RT1 SÜDSCHWABEN
RT1 EURODANCE
HITRADIO RT1 Neuburg-Schrobenhausen
RT1 DANCE
RT1 FUNK
RT1 WEEKEND
RT1 SOUNDTRACK
RT1 TOP 40
RT1 POWER WORKOUT
RT1 NUMBER ONES
RT1 KIDS
RT1 ROCK
RT1 SPORT
RT1 2000er