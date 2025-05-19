Open app
Radio Stations
RT1 ROCK
RT1 ROCK
Rock
Playing now
RT1 ROCK
Similar Stations
RT1 80s
Augsburg, 80s, Pop
RT1 90s
Augsburg, 90s, Electro, Pop
RT1 RELAX
Augsburg, Ballads, Chillout
Rock_n_Radio
Munich, Rock
RT1 OLDIES
Augsburg, 70s, 80s, Oldies
RT1 CHILLOUT LOUNGE
Augsburg, Chillout
RT1 CLUBBING
Augsburg, Chillout, House
LA ROCKS RADIO
Großaitingen, Rock
RT1 BLACK BEATS
Augsburg, Hip Hop, R'n'B, Soul
RT1 DEUTSCHE HITS
Augsburg, Hits, Pop
RT1 DANCE HITS
Augsburg, Electro
RT1 2000er
Augsburg, Pop
RT1 POWER WORKOUT
Augsburg, Hits
RT1 IN THE MIX
Augsburg, Electro, House
About RT1 ROCK
(94)
Station website
German
Augsburg
Bavaria
Germany
Rock
RT1 ROCK: Podcasts in Family
Feuer und Flamme - der FC Augsburg Podcast
News, Sports, Soccer, Sports News
RT1 Zeitzeugen
Education, History, Society & Culture, Documentary
Famous Infamous – Menschen aus Bayern
History, Society & Culture, TV & Film, After Shows
Feuer und Flamme - der FC Augsburg Podcast
News, Sports, Soccer, Sports News
Blaulicht Bayern
News, Society & Culture, True Crime
RT1 ROCK: Stations in Family
RT1 IN THE MIX
Augsburg, Electro, House
RT1 OLDIES
Augsburg, 70s, 80s, Oldies
RT1 COFFEE
Augsburg, Easy Listening, Instrumental, Pop
HITRADIO RT1
Augsburg, Pop
RT1 RELAX
Augsburg, Ballads, Chillout
RT1 POWER WORKOUT
Augsburg, Hits
RT1 FUNK
Augsburg, Funk, R'n'B, Soul
RT1 PARTY BANGERS
Augsburg, Disco
RT1 WOMENS WORLD
Augsburg, Pop
RT1 CHILLOUT LOUNGE
Augsburg, Chillout
RT1 DANCE HITS
Augsburg, Electro
RT1 BLACK BEATS
Augsburg, Hip Hop, R'n'B, Soul
RT1 SYNTHWAVE
Augsburg, Ambient, Electro, Electronica, Synthpop
RT1 BRANDNEU
Augsburg, Hits, Top 40 & Charts
More stations from Bavaria
Radio Arabella Golden Oldies
Munich, 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, Oldies
ANTENNE BAYERN
Ismaning, Hits, Pop
Klassik Radio
Augsburg, Classical
BAYERN 3
Munich, Hits, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
BR24
Munich
Alles Blasmusik
Patersdorf, German Folklore, Traditional music
BAYERN 1 - Mainfranken
Munich, Pop
Bayerwaldradio
Patersdorf, German Folklore
ROCK ANTENNE - 70er Rock
Ismaning, 70s, Classic Rock
BAYERN 1
Munich, Oldies, Pop, Schlager
ANTENNE BAYERN - 80er Hits
Ismaning, 80s
ROCK ANTENNE
Ismaning, Classic Rock, Hard Rock, Rock
BR-KLASSIK
Munich, Classical
Radio Heimatmelodie
Regensburg, German Folklore, Schlager
ROCK ANTENNE - Heavy Metal
Ismaning, Heavy Metal
Absolut Bella
Munich, 80s, Hits, Schlager
gong fm
Regensburg, Electro, Pop
OLDIE ANTENNE 70er Hits
Ismaning, 70s
Absolut HOT
Munich, Electro, Hip Hop, Top 40 & Charts
Groove_Classics
Munich, Disco, Funk, R'n'B, Soul
Absolut Top Club Night
Munich, Dance, Electro, House
HOUSEBOMB-FN
Erlangen, Electro, House, Minimal
Absolut relax
Munich, Chillout, Lounge
CHILLOUT ANTENNE von ANTENNE BAYERN
Ismaning, Chillout, Electro
BAYERN 1 - Schwaben
Augsburg, Pop
95.5 Charivari Party Hitmix
Munich, Dance, Disco, Hits
Radio Arabella München
Munich, 80s, 90s, Oldies, Pop
DELUXE LOUNGE RADIO
Munich, Ambient, Chillout, Easy Listening
Rattlesnake Radio
Munich, Country, Rock, Rock'n'Roll
Movie Radio
Augsburg, Film & Musical, Film & TV, Soundtrack
