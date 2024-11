About RT1 80s

You need the newest sounds from 80s and pop in order to get out of bed every morning or to get an energy kick during the day? Listen to what your heart desires and turn on the popular station RT1 80s for the age group 45-54. In our top list, RT1 80s has achieved a solid 1841st rank. Here the listeners are provided with a nice package with twenty-six streams. No matter if news or music, with RT1 80s you get an all inclusive package. All information is provided in German.