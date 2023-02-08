Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
Radio StationsRadio TOP FM - Region WEST
Listen to this station in the app for free:
Radio TOP FM - Region WEST
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Radio TOP FM - Region WEST

PopRock
Radio TOP FM - Region WEST
Playing now
About Radio TOP FM - Region WEST
(103)

This radio programm makes your day when you turn on TOP FM. Among our listeners it is ranked no. 1087 on our top list. With this selection you are well entertained. No matter if news or music, on TOP FM you get an all inclusive package. The contents of the German program are broadcasted in the national language.

Station website
GermanBavariaGermanyPopRock
Radio TOP FM - Region WEST: Frequencies
Fürstenfeldbruck 106.4 FM
Landsberg/Pößing 89.8 FM
Starnberg/Wasserhochbehälter 96.6 FM
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.23.2 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/6/2026 - 4:25:35 PM
A company fromMADSACK