About RADINO - Mein Kinderradio

About RADINO - Mein Kinderradio

About RADINO - Mein Kinderradio

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Mein Kinderradio, the program for young people, is dedicated to playing schlager and pop and is the most attractive among listeners between 25-34 year-olds. In our users' hit parade, Mein Kinderradio comes in at no. 1890. This broadcast is the no. 1 of good information. On Mein Kinderradio, despite musical programming you also get much information about children. It is presented in German.

