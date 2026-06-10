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RADINO - Mein Kinderradio

ChildrenPopSchlager
RADINO - Mein Kinderradio
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About RADINO - Mein Kinderradio
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Mein Kinderradio, the program for young people, is dedicated to playing schlager and pop and is the most attractive among listeners between 25-34 year-olds. In our users' hit parade, Mein Kinderradio comes in at no. 1890. This broadcast is the no. 1 of good information. On Mein Kinderradio, despite musical programming you also get much information about children. It is presented in German.

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GermanViennaViennaAustriaPopSchlagerChildren
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