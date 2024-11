Listen to what your heart desires and turn on the top station from the laut.fm, Kinderlieder123, for the age group 25-34.

About Kinderlieder123

Listen to what your heart desires and turn on the top station from the laut.fm, Kinderlieder123, for the age group 25-34. On our top ranking list, Kinderlieder123 comes in at no. 1020. The aim of this broadcast is to keep the listeners well entertained. Kinderlieder123 plays an even mix of music and information. All contents are provided in German.